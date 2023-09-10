Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Anika Therapeutics worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 367,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.78. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

