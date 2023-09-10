Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 812,447 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 237.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,447 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 2.91% of Slam worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Slam by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAM remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,615. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

