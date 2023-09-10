Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1,281.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,414 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Carter’s worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 992,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,365,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,038. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

