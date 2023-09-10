Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 354,832 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,832 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.18% of Exelixis worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,417,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,565. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.