Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 673.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,474 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 46,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 259.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $335,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,520 shares of company stock worth $4,430,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. 881,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,082. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

