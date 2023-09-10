Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,498,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,318,000. L Catterton Asia Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,689. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.76 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

