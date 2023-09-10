Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,561 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. 1,262,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,990. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.