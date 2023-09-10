David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 839,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.