David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TLH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 839,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
