Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 7.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $469,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.54. 1,052,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

