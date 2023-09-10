IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 7.7% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $502,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.79. The stock had a trading volume of 519,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,702. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

