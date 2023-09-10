Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

