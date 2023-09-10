CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 336.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,552,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

