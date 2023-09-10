CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 94,910 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 640.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 129.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Varonis Systems by 32.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 686,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,911. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.