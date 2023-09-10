CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 698.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

