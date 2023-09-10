CenterBook Partners LP Buys 11,629 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.67. 1,119,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,991. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

