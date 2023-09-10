ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Tops $1.32

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.34256008 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,319,944.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

