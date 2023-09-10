Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,776.64 or 1.00035773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars.

