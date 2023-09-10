CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $199,076.05 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,767.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00235763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00731044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00554168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00058072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00115682 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.