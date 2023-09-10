23,823 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

