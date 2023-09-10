CenterBook Partners LP Sells 11,574 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 764,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

