Atom Investors LP Acquires New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Calix by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 479,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 253,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 266.1% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 271,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 25.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 175,218 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 442,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.