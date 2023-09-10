CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the quarter. Freshworks accounts for approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,434 shares of company stock worth $8,913,146. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

