NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Act Two Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 9.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $203.05. 1,220,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

