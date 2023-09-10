Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $385,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

