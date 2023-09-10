Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Target were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

