Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

