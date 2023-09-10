Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

