Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

