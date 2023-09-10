Brown Capital Management LLC Has $340.94 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 5.1% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of ANSYS worth $340,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $314.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

