Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is SCEP Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

SCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 207.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Agora makes up about 0.9% of SCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SCEP Management Ltd owned 1.04% of Agora worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agora by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 522,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 492,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agora by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 361,898 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 279,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,276. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Agora Profile

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Agora had a negative net margin of 82.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

