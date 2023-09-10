Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $37.16 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389,589 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 3.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $63.01. 9,048,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

