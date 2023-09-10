Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Exor Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for approximately 13.2% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $184,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 383,611 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 65,943 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. 1,868,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,492. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

