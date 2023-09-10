Exor Capital LLP Lowers Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Exor Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125,682,948 shares during the period. VEON comprises 6.8% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of VEON worth $95,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $12,532,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

