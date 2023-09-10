Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 9.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned 0.19% of Schlumberger worth $131,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,326,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.