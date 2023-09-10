Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 424.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,700 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 8.6% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

YMM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 3,549,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.24. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

