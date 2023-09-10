Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes $6.69 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. Cloudflare comprises 3.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,883 shares of company stock worth $42,008,576 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

