Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Has $10.54 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

ZTS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,348. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.