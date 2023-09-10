JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

