131,797 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.99. 359,838 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.