David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,716 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.