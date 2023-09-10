David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 642.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 109,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 1,121,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

