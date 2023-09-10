Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.0% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,954,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148,387. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

