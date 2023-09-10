Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $136.13 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $136,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.