MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,660,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 263,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.53. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

