Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Purchases 2,572 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 4.4% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 1.34% of Church & Dwight worth $289,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. 971,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

