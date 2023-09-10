Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Acquires 2,589 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 5.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned about 1.52% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $339,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.