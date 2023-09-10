DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540,637 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 33.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 1.49% of DoorDash worth $371,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,997 shares of company stock valued at $78,133,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,898. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

