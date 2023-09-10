eCash Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. eCash has a total market cap of $442.33 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,764.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.00734611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00116238 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,494,392,173,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.