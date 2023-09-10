DEI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.12 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $168.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00236858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

