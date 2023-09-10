Jet Protocol Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $236,248.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,773.83 or 1.00037029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00827577 USD and is up 26.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $259,707.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

